Tellor Reaches Market Capitalization of $83.69 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. One Tellor coin can now be bought for about $36.46 or 0.00072223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market cap of $83.69 million and $10.10 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tellor

Tellor is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,380,745 coins and its circulating supply is 2,295,524 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

