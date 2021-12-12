Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer Sells 11,308 Shares

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $859,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $75.84 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.40.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THC. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.94.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after buying an additional 2,027,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,317,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after buying an additional 77,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

