Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.64.

NYSE TEX opened at $44.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. Terex has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

In related news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Terex by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Terex by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 60,680 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Terex by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Terex by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,340 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

