TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded up 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 109.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.