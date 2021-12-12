Tesco’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 300 ($3.98) price objective on the retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 310 ($4.11) to GBX 325 ($4.31) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.38) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.08) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 315.75 ($4.19).

LON TSCO opened at GBX 284.40 ($3.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251.33. Tesco has a one year low of GBX 217.10 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 317.55 ($4.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

