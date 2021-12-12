Tether Gold (XAUT) Price Hits $1,782.16 on Exchanges

Tether Gold (CURRENCY:XAUT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Tether Gold has a total market capitalization of $188.10 million and approximately $721,962.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,782.16 or 0.03578765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Tether Gold Coin Profile

Tether Gold is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 105,549 coins. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to . Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tethergold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar. The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held. “

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

