Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 1.6% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock opened at $196.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $159.56 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.