TG Venture Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:TGVCU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

TG Venture Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TGVCU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, December 13th. TG Venture Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ TGVCU opened at $10.20 on Friday. TG Venture Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $10.43.

