The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $30.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of AES by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. AES has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AES will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

About AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

