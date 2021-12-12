The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Earns Buy Rating from Citigroup

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 5,260 ($69.75) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($59.14) to GBX 4,700 ($62.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($59.01) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.93) to GBX 5,540 ($73.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($65.64) price objective on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,640 ($61.53) to GBX 4,120 ($54.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,011.10 ($66.45).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group stock opened at GBX 4,719 ($62.58) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,053 ($53.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,232 ($69.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,375.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,828.03.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.