The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $1,805,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 53.7% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 377,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,452,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $980,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $1,557,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,212,021 shares of company stock worth $98,012,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.89 and a 52 week high of $84.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

