The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hackett Group stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $23.30. The firm has a market cap of $615.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.63%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.