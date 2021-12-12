The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 18.0% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 1.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 660,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 40.4% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 87,242 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Kroger by 29.5% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 8.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

NYSE KR opened at $44.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

