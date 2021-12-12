The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 373,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of L.S. Starrett worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCX. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 510,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

In related news, VP Emerson Leme sold 3,500 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John C. Tripp sold 14,000 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $179,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $343,420 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCX opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.68. The L.S. Starrett Company has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.17.

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.51 million during the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 6.32%.

Separately, TheStreet raised L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

L.S. Starrett Profile

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw blades, reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX).

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.