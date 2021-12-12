The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC stock opened at $201.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.89. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.30 and a fifty-two week high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In related news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock worth $774,811. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Citigroup downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.