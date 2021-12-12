The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGPYY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $44.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

