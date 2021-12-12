The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SGPYY. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sage Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sage Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $44.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

