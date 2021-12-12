The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Sells C$5,097,333.12 in Stock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

TD opened at C$95.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$70.72 and a 12 month high of C$96.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$89.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.82.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

