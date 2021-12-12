The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,420 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.5% of Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $152.71 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.86. The company has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

