Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $621.12.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMO. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,559,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 137,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $642.51. 989,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,299. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $666.65. The firm has a market cap of $253.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

