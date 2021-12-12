Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Thor Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.07. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

THO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

THO stock opened at $101.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,844,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,248,000 after buying an additional 232,375 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 530,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,152,000 after buying an additional 156,779 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

