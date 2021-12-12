Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 6,860 Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,902 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.41% of Hanmi Financial worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

HAFC opened at $22.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.25.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAFC shares. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

