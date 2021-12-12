Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ARW opened at $126.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.05. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total value of $367,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.