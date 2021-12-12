Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,227 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after buying an additional 1,535,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,995,000 after buying an additional 558,934 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 209.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,711,000 after buying an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $177,696 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPE opened at $52.12 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a positive return on equity of 40.51%. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPE shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

