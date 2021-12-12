Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 772 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $946,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 286,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,124,000 after purchasing an additional 24,503 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,553,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.69.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $264,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $132.05 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.