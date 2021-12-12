Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,110,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,553,000 after acquiring an additional 555,694 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 179.8% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 227,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 926,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,339,000 after purchasing an additional 458,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $43.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.