Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 703 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $92,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSTO opened at $39.69 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VSTO shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 1,200 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

