Throne Trading 13.6% Lower This Week (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 11th. Throne has a market capitalization of $274,777.07 and approximately $1.22 million worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Throne coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002058 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Throne has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.18 or 0.08144450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00080469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,969.78 or 1.00003445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00055782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Throne Coin Profile

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

