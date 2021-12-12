Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,791 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Tilray were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tilray by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 122,103 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tilray by 473.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,467,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 297.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 227,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilray alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TLRY. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tilray Inc has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.50.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.