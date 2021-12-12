Timberline Resources (TLRS) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Timberline Resources (OTCMKTS: TLRS) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Timberline Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Timberline Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Timberline Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Timberline Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Timberline Resources N/A -26.25% -25.04% Timberline Resources Competitors -55.95% -40.98% -0.32%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Timberline Resources and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Timberline Resources N/A -$3.38 million -5.57 Timberline Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 15.26

Timberline Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Timberline Resources. Timberline Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Timberline Resources has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Timberline Resources’ competitors have a beta of 1.46, meaning that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Timberline Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Timberline Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberline Resources Competitors 800 3528 3807 110 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 71.57%. Given Timberline Resources’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Timberline Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Timberline Resources competitors beat Timberline Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corp. engages in exploration and extraction of mineral properties. Its projects include Elder Creek, Eureka, and Seven Troughs. The company was founded on August 28, 1968 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

