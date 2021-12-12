Tiziana Life Sciences (LON:TILS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $56.27

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 56.27 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.78). Tiziana Life Sciences shares last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 297,128 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.41. The stock has a market cap of £113.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.59.

Get Tiziana Life Sciences alerts:

In other news, insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £18,375 ($24,366.79). Insiders acquired 197,500 shares of company stock worth $10,037,500 in the last 90 days.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiziana Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.