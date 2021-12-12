TOKPIE Market Cap Reaches $2.77 Million (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and approximately $15,930.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TOKPIE Coin Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TOKPIE is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TOKPIE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the exchanges listed above.

