Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Richard J. Braemer Sells 5,000 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:TOL opened at $74.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 274.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

