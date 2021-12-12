Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.62.

TD opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $136.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.64.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $1,442,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,060,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,328,000 after acquiring an additional 58,359 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 157.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

