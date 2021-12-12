Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 400 The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of SCHW opened at $80.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $19,893,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,021 shares of company stock valued at $98,012,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.