Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 148 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CDW by 562.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of CDW by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $1,910,358. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $194.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.02. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $125.46 and a 1-year high of $203.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

