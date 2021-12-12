Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $31,000 Investment in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 217,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,122,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 25,154 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 432,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.81 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.73 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.10.

