Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

GWX stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.94. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.