TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.56. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,117,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after buying an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 5.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,123,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.