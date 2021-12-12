TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.56. TowneBank posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TowneBank.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. TowneBank had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $170.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,117,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,053,000 after buying an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 10.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,653,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 158,455 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 5.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,123,000 after purchasing an additional 75,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TowneBank by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 56,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TOWN stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.04. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.
About TowneBank
TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.
