TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Buys $29,850.00 in Stock

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a market capitalization of $921.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $13.49.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRDY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $306,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,625,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $5,213,000.
About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.
