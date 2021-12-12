Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Trillium Therapeutics were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,458,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after buying an additional 251,830 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,793,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trillium Therapeutics by 1,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 766,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $18.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.55. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

