Triton Wealth Management PLLC Acquires 815 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,590,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 502.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 75,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 62,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,726,000 after acquiring an additional 60,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.21. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $57.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

