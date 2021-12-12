Triton Wealth Management PLLC Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

