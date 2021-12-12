Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 492,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 468.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,375,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021,254 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 166,679 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,490 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock opened at $72.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.