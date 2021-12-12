Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives $21.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.00. 930,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 3.12. Triumph Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Triumph Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.