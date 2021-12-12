TrustSwap Price Hits $1.39 on Exchanges (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.39 or 0.00002786 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrustSwap has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $135.01 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00039631 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

About TrustSwap

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,165 coins and its circulating supply is 97,240,165 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

