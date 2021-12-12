TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $260.87

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 260.87 ($3.46) and traded as low as GBX 243.50 ($3.23). TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 245 ($3.25), with a volume of 43,993 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.98) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TT Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296 ($3.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 251.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 260.95. The stock has a market cap of £429.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24.

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

