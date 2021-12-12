TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Shares Gap Up to $35.26

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.26, but opened at $36.88. TuSimple shares last traded at $35.41, with a volume of 5,239 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.37.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.15.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other TuSimple news, insider Cheng Lu sold 43,723 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $1,716,564.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,702,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,827,429.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mullen sold 3,016 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $111,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,169 shares of company stock worth $3,087,181 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,565,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 53,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TuSimple by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.99% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

