Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) will report sales of $1.57 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Twitter’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.58 billion. Twitter posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $142,945.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,567,186 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Twitter by 756.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,060,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,008,132. Twitter has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

