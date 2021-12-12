Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.94 per share, for a total transaction of $61,516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,682 shares of company stock worth $5,567,186. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the second quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 756.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the third quarter worth $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2,000.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 1,339.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.56. 14,060,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,008,132. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

