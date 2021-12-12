Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.11. 1,973,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,590. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.